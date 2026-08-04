Kerala passenger Kapildev awarded ₹1.36L by Air India after delay
India
After nearly a decade of back-and-forth, Kapildev from Kerala finally got justice (and ₹1.36 lakh) from Air India.
His trouble started back in 2017 when a delayed flight left him stranded in Mumbai overnight, causing him to miss his Saudi Arabia connection and spend nearly ₹49,000 on a last-minute ticket.
Consumer court orders Air India ₹83K/₹50K/₹3K
The consumer court said Air India didn't do enough to help and ordered them to pay up: ₹83,000 for his extra expenses, ₹50,000 for all the stress he went through, and another ₹3,000 for legal costs.
Air India argued they offered support during the delay, but the commission didn't buy it, ending Kapildev's nine-year wait for compensation.