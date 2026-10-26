Kerala permits cooperative-run airline led by C. N. Vijayakrishnan
Big news from Kerala: the state has granted permission for the cooperative sector to launch flight services!
Announced by Chief Minister V. D. Satheesan at a local co-op celebration, this new airline will be managed by the Kerala Civil Aviation Development Cooperative Society, with MVR Cancer Centre Chairman C. N. Vijayakrishnan leading the way.
It's a fresh take on how airlines can work: by the people, for the people.
Kerala CM assures co-op deposits safe
Kerala's cooperative movement isn't just about banks. It's shaping big projects like this airline.
Satheesan reassured everyone that money in co-op banks is safe, just like in national banks.
He also credited recent government moves for boosting Onam shopping and setting new GST revenue records.
Plus, he promised to keep fighting corruption in cooperatives so things stay fair and transparent.