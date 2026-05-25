Kerala petrol and diesel rise 4th time in 10 days
India
Fuel prices in Kerala have gone up for the fourth time in 10 days, with petrol now at ₹113.60 and diesel at ₹102.50 per liter in Ernakulam.
Since May 15, rates have risen by around ₹8 due to a global crude oil crunch linked to the West Asia conflict.
Thiruvananthapuram petrol ₹115.60 includes ₹2 transport
Transporting fuel from Ernakulam's refinery adds about ₹2 extra per liter for places like Thiruvananthapuram, making petrol there cost as much as ₹115.60.
Kerala dealers pressured, demand remains steady
Dealers are under pressure since most oil companies now want advance payments.
Still, people are not cutting back — many are filling up early to beat future hikes, and both public and private pumps say demand has not dropped even as the time intervals between hikes keep shrinking.