Kerala petrol and diesel rise 4th time in 10 days

Transporting fuel from Ernakulam's refinery adds about ₹2 extra per liter for places like Thiruvananthapuram, making petrol there cost as much as ₹115.60.

Kerala dealers pressured, demand remains steady

Dealers are under pressure since most oil companies now want advance payments.

Still, people are not cutting back — many are filling up early to beat future hikes, and both public and private pumps say demand has not dropped even as the time intervals between hikes keep shrinking.