Kerala plans dedicated AYUSH university, Health Minister K Muraleedharan says
Kerala just announced plans for a dedicated AYUSH University: think Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, Siddha, Unani, and other AYUSH systems all under one roof.
The goal? To level up education, research, and even drug development in these traditional medicine fields.
Health Minister K Muraleedharan shared that a four-member committee is already working on the draft law to make this happen.
AYUSH University to oversee Kerala colleges
Once set up at the School of Fundamental Research in Ayurveda at Tripunithura, this new university will take over from Kerala University of Health Sciences for all AYUSH colleges in the state.
The committee includes top officials from the AYUSH department and both Ayurveda and Homeopathy education sectors.
The big picture: Kerala wants to put its traditional medicine systems on the global map for quality education and research.