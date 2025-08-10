Kerala plans to allow home delivery of liquor

Liquor sales brought in over ₹19,000 crore last fiscal year

If approved, this move could make buying alcohol way more convenient—similar to Swiggy-style delivery right to your doorstep.

BEVCO says it'll help manage crowds and open up new sales for premium brands.

But not everyone's on board: some groups worry about underage drinking and increased alcohol use despite promised safeguards.

Other states like Odisha and West Bengal already allow home delivery, so all eyes are on Kerala's next step.