Kerala plans to allow home delivery of liquor
Kerala's state-run BEVCO wants to launch home delivery of liquor through apps, hoping to ease the crazy lines at its stores and boost state revenue.
The plan would let anyone 23+ order alcohol online, with strict ID checks at the door.
With just 278 BEVCO outlets, overcrowding is a real issue—last fiscal year alone, liquor sales brought in over ₹19,000 crore for Kerala.
If approved, this move could make buying alcohol way more convenient—similar to Swiggy-style delivery right to your doorstep.
BEVCO says it'll help manage crowds and open up new sales for premium brands.
But not everyone's on board: some groups worry about underage drinking and increased alcohol use despite promised safeguards.
Other states like Odisha and West Bengal already allow home delivery, so all eyes are on Kerala's next step.