UP mother kills son for allegedly trying to rape her India Aug 10, 2025

In Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, 56-year-old Munni was arrested for allegedly murdering her 32-year-old son, Ashok.

According to police, Munni first said robbers were to blame but later admitted she killed Ashok while he slept, claiming it was self-defense after he had sexually assaulted her earlier and tried again the night of the incident.