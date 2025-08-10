Next Article
UP mother kills son for allegedly trying to rape her
In Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, 56-year-old Munni was arrested for allegedly murdering her 32-year-old son, Ashok.
According to police, Munni first said robbers were to blame but later admitted she killed Ashok while he slept, claiming it was self-defense after he had sexually assaulted her earlier and tried again the night of the incident.
Police recovered blood-stained clothes and the murder weapon—a sickle—from their home.
Munni was taken into custody on August 10 after confessing during questioning.
Officials say a murder case is registered, and investigations are still ongoing as per state law.