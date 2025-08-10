Next Article
Rajasthan: One dead, child loses arm in bus accident
A bus heading from Haridwar to Jodhpur flipped over on the Beawar-Jodhpur highway in Rajasthan this Sunday when a tire suddenly burst.
Sadly, one passenger—45-year-old Moda—lost his life, and several others were injured. Among those hurt were a woman and a child who lost an arm.
Passers-by stepped up to help rescue people trapped inside before everyone was rushed to Amrit Kaur Hospital.
Driver, conductor arrested; investigation underway
Police have arrested the bus driver and conductor, and the bus itself is being checked out for clues.
Interestingly, this is the third similar accident on this stretch of road just this week, so investigators are looking into whether poor road design might be part of the problem.
A deeper probe is underway to figure out exactly what went wrong.