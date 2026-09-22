Kerala Police arrest international MDMA ring after Kannur discovery
Kerala Police made arrests in a major international drug network after a small batch of MDMA was found in Kannur in the first week of July.
The case kicked off with Rajinas, whose questioning led police to uncover a network using secret drop points to hide their tracks.
Arshad Ali caught with 800g MDMA
The investigation stretched over 2,000km and involved working with Haryana Police. Arshad Ali was caught in Gurugram with around 800gm of MDMA.
In Delhi, two foreign nationals, Chinelo Lilian and Philomene Chancelin, were running the operation behind a dry fruit shop.
Deputy Inspector General K. Karthik called these kinds of networks a serious threat and said Operation Toofan was Kerala Police's anti-drug campaign aimed at tracing narcotics networks beyond local distributors and identifying their sources.