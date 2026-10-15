Kerala Police files 0 FIR after Athira Vijayan alleges assault

Kerala Police have filed a zero FIR after NSUI activist Athira Vijayan claimed she was assaulted in Delhi during a protest against the Chief Election Commissioner.

Vijayan says she was dragged, threatened, and even faced attempts to disrobe her near Connaught Place police station on October 13.

The FIR, registered in Thiruvananthapuram, does not name anyone yet and will be sent to Delhi for further action.