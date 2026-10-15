Kerala Police files 0 FIR after Athira Vijayan alleges assault
India
Kerala Police have filed a zero FIR after NSUI activist Athira Vijayan claimed she was assaulted in Delhi during a protest against the Chief Election Commissioner.
Vijayan says she was dragged, threatened, and even faced attempts to disrobe her near Connaught Place police station on October 13.
The FIR, registered in Thiruvananthapuram, does not name anyone yet and will be sent to Delhi for further action.
Delhi FIR over NSUI bus altercation
Just before this, Delhi Police had filed an FIR against NSUI women workers for allegedly a reported physical altercation inside a detention bus during the same protest.
Both cases highlight ongoing friction between student activists and law enforcement over electoral roll issues.