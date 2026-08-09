Kerala Police launch Operation Grip after Arjun Ayanki's online threats
India
Kerala Police have kicked off "Operation Grip," a statewide crackdown on criminal gangs and repeat offenders after history-sheeter Arjun Ayanki threatened police and took shots at the chief minister online.
Ayanki, who faces 23 criminal cases, was arrested on Sunday in Kannur.
Operation Grip records around 55 apprehensions
Since launching on August 8, the operation has already led to around 55 apprehensions.
ADGP P Vijayan says this move is all about stopping further threats from notorious criminals by tracking down active offenders and fugitives.
Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala stressed, "We will not allow any goonda activities in Kerala," promising the operation will continue through the Onam festival season for everyone's safety.