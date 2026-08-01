Kerala rains flood Aranmula, homes and temple premises submerged
Heavy rains have flooded Aranmula in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district, leaving homes and roads underwater, including the Aranmula Temple approach road and large parts of the premises.
For her family, it's the first time since 2018 that floodwaters have reached inside their house.
One relative's house had water up to dining table height, and families had to leave quickly as water levels rose, with some heading to relief camps for safety.
Ranni shops hit, residents shelter upstairs
Many neighborhoods are now empty or people have moved upstairs to stay dry. In nearby Ranni, shops and houses were also hit hard.
One shopkeeper was hurriedly carrying goods to the first floor but said he wished there'd been a warning.
Relief camps like the one at MS Higher Secondary School are now home for families who escaped with just what they could carry.
Locals say these annual floods keep disrupting lives, and they hope for better warnings and solutions next time.