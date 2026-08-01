Kerala rains flood Aranmula, homes and temple premises submerged

Heavy rains have flooded Aranmula in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district, leaving homes and roads underwater, including the Aranmula Temple approach road and large parts of the premises.

For her family, it's the first time since 2018 that floodwaters have reached inside their house.

One relative's house had water up to dining table height, and families had to leave quickly as water levels rose, with some heading to relief camps for safety.