Kerala raises DA and DR to 37% from Jan 2026
India
Kerala just bumped up Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) by 2% for state employees and pensioners, making it 37% of basic pay from January 2026.
The extra amount will show up in October's salary (paid in November), and pensions will get the boost too.
Kerala hike covers employees and pensioners
This hike covers state government employees, teachers, aided school staff, pensioners, part-time teachers, part-time contingent employees, and re-employed pensioners, local government employees, and ex-gratia pensioners and ex-gratia family pensioners.
State-run companies can also offer the increase if they follow the same pattern and have funds; otherwise, they will need special approval.
For KSEB and KSRTC staff, separate orders are required before they see any changes.