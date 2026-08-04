Kerala records 205.8mm rain, about 3 times usual
India
Kerala just got drenched with 205.8mm of rain in the first four days of August 2026, about three times the usual amount for this time of year.
Every district, plus Mahe, felt the impact as this year's monsoon kicked into high gear.
Pathanamthitta records 454% surplus rainfall
Pathanamthitta topped the charts with rainfall nearly five and a half times its normal level (454% above average), followed by Thiruvananthapuram (391% surplus) and Kozhikode (274%).
Other districts like Malappuram, Kottayam, and Ernakulam also saw way more rain than usual.
Even Mahe wasn't spared, getting about two and a half times its typical rainfall.