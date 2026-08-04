Kerala removes ASHAs's performance targets and medical officer certifications
India
Kerala just made things easier for its accredited social health activists (ASHAs): no more jumping through hoops to get their full honorarium.
As of August 4, 2026, ASHAs don't need to hit performance targets or collect medical officer certifications; both requirements are officially gone.
This change answers a long-standing demand from ASHAs and their association, KAHWA.
KAHWA pushed to simplify ASHAs's payments
KAHWA had been pushing hard for this, saying the old rules were unfair and often out of ASHAs's control due to local factors.
While the government tried tweaking things last year, it didn't really solve the problem.
Now, with these conditions removed completely, getting paid should be much simpler and less stressful for all ASHAs in Kerala.