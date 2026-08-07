Kerala reports 469 fishermen dead, 160 missing and 47,773 rescued
India
Kerala's coastline has seen some tough times: From 2015-16 to 2025-26, 469 fishermen lost their lives and another 160 went missing.
The state's fisheries minister shared these numbers this week.
On the brighter side, rescue teams pulled off 47,773 successful saves after running 23,000 patrolling operations and 5,072 sea rescue missions.
Kerala's deadliest 2017-18 saw 79 deaths
The worst year was 2017-18 with the highest number of deaths, 79 lost and another 29 missing.
Even recently (July 2026), there were still tragic losses with families protesting about rescue efforts after boat accidents.
While 47,773 fishermen have been rescued thanks to authorities' hard work, many locals feel more needs to be done for safety at sea.