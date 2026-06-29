Kerala risks losing over ₹2,000cr if it exits PM SHRI India Jun 29, 2026

Kerala might miss out on more than ₹2,000 crore for its schools if it tries to exit the central government's PM SHRI scheme.

Education Minister N Samsudheen pointed out that only the Center can legally withdraw from the agreement, so a state exit isn't really an option.

If Kerala leaves, it stands to lose ₹1,000 crore already set aside for 152 local school blocks.