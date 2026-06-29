Kerala risks losing over ₹2,000cr if it exits PM SHRI
Kerala might miss out on more than ₹2,000 crore for its schools if it tries to exit the central government's PM SHRI scheme.
Education Minister N Samsudheen pointed out that only the Center can legally withdraw from the agreement, so a state exit isn't really an option.
If Kerala leaves, it stands to lose ₹1,000 crore already set aside for 152 local school blocks.
PM SHRI supports 304 Kerala schools
The PM SHRI scheme supports 304 schools across Kerala, one elementary and one secondary per block, with each getting ₹1 crore per year for three years.
The Center covers 60% of the cost and Kerala pays 40%.
This setup is pretty important since it also helps unlock other central funds like ₹1,158 crore from Samagra Shiksha.
Committee reviews PM SHRI deal
The deal was signed back in October 2025 but has faced criticism from some political groups worried about outside influence on education policy.
Because of this, a committee is now reviewing both the legal and financial sides of staying in or leaving the scheme.