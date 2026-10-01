Kerala sanctions ₹4.25cr for Pathanamthitta roads ahead Sabarimala season

With the busy Sabarimala pilgrimage season coming up, Kerala has sanctioned ₹4.25 crore to make key roads in Pathanamthitta district safer for visitors.

The focus is on fixing accident-prone spots and making sure people can travel to the shrine without worries.

This move is part of a larger road safety push worth ₹13.1992 crore for 60 projects from the Kerala Road Safety Authority.