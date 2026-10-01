Kerala sanctions ₹4.25cr for Pathanamthitta roads ahead Sabarimala season
India
With the busy Sabarimala pilgrimage season coming up, Kerala has sanctioned ₹4.25 crore to make key roads in Pathanamthitta district safer for visitors.
The focus is on fixing accident-prone spots and making sure people can travel to the shrine without worries.
This move is part of a larger road safety push worth ₹13.1992 crore for 60 projects from the Kerala Road Safety Authority.
Kerala boosts Mannarakulanji Pampa ₹1cr
16 projects are on the list, including a big boost for the Mannarakulanji-Pampa road (₹1 crore).
Roads in areas like Kozhencherry, Pandalam, Thiruvalla, Ranni, Konni, and Adoor will also see improvements.
Expect new crash barriers and better traffic safety measures, especially on stretches that get crowded during pilgrimage season, to help everyone reach safely.