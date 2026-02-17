Kerala: School bus with 21 kids topples into stream
On Tuesday morning near Marayamuttom, Kerala, a school bus carrying 21 young kids toppled into a stream.
Thanks to the quick thinking of the driver and local residents, all the children were pulled out safely.
They were checked at a hospital and everyone was okay—no injuries reported.
People nearby jumped in right away to help
People nearby jumped in right away to help, working with the driver to rescue every child from the high water.
It was a scary moment, but their teamwork prevented what could have been a tragedy.
Call for stronger safety measures for school busses
This close call happened on the same day as the deadly Rohtas (Bihar) school-bus crash; the deadly Bengaluru school-transport incidents occurred on earlier dates.
With several recent incidents across India, it's clear that stronger safety measures for school busses are urgently needed.