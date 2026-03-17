Kerala scientists discover rare crab that's half male, half female India Mar 17, 2026

Scientists in Kerala just discovered a Vela carli crab that's literally split down the middle: one side male, the other female.

Found during routine fieldwork in Silent Valley National Park, this rare "gynandromorph" crab is helping researchers better understand how sex is determined in animals and highlights just how unique the Western Ghats's wildlife really is.