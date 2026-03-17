Kerala scientists discover rare crab that's half male, half female
Scientists in Kerala just discovered a Vela carli crab that's literally split down the middle: one side male, the other female.
Found during routine fieldwork in Silent Valley National Park, this rare "gynandromorph" crab is helping researchers better understand how sex is determined in animals and highlights just how unique the Western Ghats's wildlife really is.
What we know about vela carli crabs
Vela carli crabs occur in marshy land and paddy fields in parts of the Western Ghats (for example, Silent Valley and Wayanad).
They're not picky eaters: think earthworms, insects, and even small rats or water snakes if they get lucky.
Why this discovery matters
This unusual crab may provide clues about genetic mechanisms of sex determination.
Plus, it's a reminder of why protecting places like the Western Ghats (packed with rare creatures) really matters for our planet's biodiversity.