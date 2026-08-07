Kerala seeks ₹110cr emergency aid for flood-hit farmers after floods
India
Heavy rains and floods have hit Kerala hard, leaving 36,829 farmers struggling with damaged crops across about 3,264 hectares.
The state government is asking the Center for ₹110 crore in emergency funds to cover losses estimated at around ₹99.29 crore as of Thursday evening.
Agriculture Minister T Siddique has reached out to Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and plans to visit badly affected Kuttanad this week.
Kerala announces ₹20cr Onam vegetable fairs
To help farmers bounce back and keep food prices stable during Onam, Kerala has announced ₹20 crore for vegetable fairs and approved a 25% increase in crop loss compensation.
The state will also meet with banks soon to discuss a special financial scheme for those hit by the floods.