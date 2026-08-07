Kerala seeks ₹110cr emergency aid for flood-hit farmers after floods

Heavy rains and floods have hit Kerala hard, leaving 36,829 farmers struggling with damaged crops across about 3,264 hectares.

The state government is asking the Center for ₹110 crore in emergency funds to cover losses estimated at around ₹99.29 crore as of Thursday evening.

Agriculture Minister T Siddique has reached out to Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and plans to visit badly affected Kuttanad this week.