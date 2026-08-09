Kerala seeks ₹110cr from Center to help flood-hit farmers
India
Kerala's government is seeking ₹110 crore from the Center to support farmers whose crops were damaged by recent floods.
Agriculture Minister T Siddique says the funds will go toward quick relief and fixing soil fertility in affected areas.
He's also asked for a central team to visit and check the damage.
Kerala floods hit all 14 districts
Floods have hit all 14 districts, damaging 9,332 hectares of farmland and affecting 45,904 farmers, with losses estimated at ₹127.61 crore.
On August 11, officials will meet in Thiruvananthapuram to discuss replanting plans and possible loan interest waivers for struggling farmers.