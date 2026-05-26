India's southwest monsoon likely to arrive in 2-3 days: IMD

Kerala is still waiting for the southwest monsoon to arrive, even though the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted its arrival on May 26. The southwest monsoon, which brings nearly 70% of India's annual rainfall, usually first hits Kerala before moving northward across the country over four months. This year, however, real-time weather assessments indicate a delay in its onset by one to three days.

Date revision IMD yellow alert for heavy rainfall The IMD has now revised its prediction, saying that the southwest monsoon is likely to reach Kerala between May 28 and June 3. The weather department has issued a yellow alert across the state till May 28 in preparation for heavy rainfall. Despite not being officially declared, several parts of Kerala are already witnessing heavy rain and thunderstorms.

Heatwave impact Extreme heatwave conditions across India Meanwhile, the delay in the monsoon has led to a severe heatwave across India. Delhi recorded its hottest May night in nearly 14 years with a minimum temperature of 32.4°C on Monday, which is 5.7°C above normal for this time of year. This extreme weather has also affected international visitors, such as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who admitted that he found Delhi's summer heat harsher than Miami's humid conditions.

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