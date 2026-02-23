Kerala sets up new pay commission for government employees
Kerala has just launched its 12th Pay Revision Commission (as of February 23, 2026) to review and suggest changes to government employee salaries.
The panel is led by former Chief Secretary Dr. V P Joy, joined by advocate M Rajagopalan Nair and retired official Sreelatha Sukumaran.
Finance department's V R Shobha will act as secretary.
Last salary revision cost ₹25,000 crore
This commission is a big deal for around 10 lakh employees and pensioners, since it will submit recommendations on pay revisions, with the government taking final decisions.
It was announced during the recent Budget, amid pressure from employees' organisations—and the last salary revision left the state with a hefty ₹25,000 crore bill.
The team has just three months to come up with recommendations so changes can happen soon.
Dr. Joy's experience will help in fair outcome
Dr. Joy brings experience from his time as Kerala's Chief Secretary.
His background means he knows the system inside out—so expectations are high for a fair outcome.
New panel replaces the previous pay panel
This new group replaces the previous pay panel.
The panel has been asked to submit recommendations within three months.