Kerala sets up new pay commission for government employees

Last salary revision cost ₹25,000 crore

This commission is a big deal for around 10 lakh employees and pensioners, since it will submit recommendations on pay revisions, with the government taking final decisions.

It was announced during the recent Budget, amid pressure from employees' organisations—and the last salary revision left the state with a hefty ₹25,000 crore bill.

The team has just three months to come up with recommendations so changes can happen soon.