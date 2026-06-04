Kerala single window Plus One sees over 444,000 applicants
Kerala's Plus One (higher secondary) admission process is buzzing this year, with over 444,000 students applying through the single-window system.
Malappuram saw the highest turnout at 82,678 applications, while Idukki had the lowest with just 11,420.
Students from districts like Kozhikode and Palakkad also joined in big numbers, and nearly 44,000 applicants applied from more than one district.
SSLC majority, trial allotment June 8
Most applicants came from the SSLC board, over 414,000, while CBSE and ICSE boards together made up about 22,000. Special schools under ST/SC departments added almost 2,000 applications too.
If you've applied, mark your calendar: trial allotment happens June 8 (for corrections), first allotment on June 15, and classes kick off July 2 after three rounds of seat allotments.