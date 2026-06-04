Kerala single window Plus One sees over 444,000 applicants India Jun 04, 2026

Kerala's Plus One (higher secondary) admission process is buzzing this year, with over 444,000 students applying through the single-window system.

Malappuram saw the highest turnout at 82,678 applications, while Idukki had the lowest with just 11,420.

Students from districts like Kozhikode and Palakkad also joined in big numbers, and nearly 44,000 applicants applied from more than one district.