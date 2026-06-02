Kerala southwest monsoon to start June 4 after cyclonic twist
India
Kerala's southwest monsoon is set to kick off on June 4, a few days late, thanks to a cyclonic twist near the coast.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says conditions are now right for rain to spread across the state within 48 hours, but warns that this year's monsoon might not be as strong as usual.
Orange alerts amid El Nino warning
Several districts, including Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Thrissur, are under orange alert for heavy rainfall.
IMD also cautions that developing El Nino conditions could weaken rain systems and raise drought risks, especially during June and July when Kerala usually gets most of its seasonal rain.