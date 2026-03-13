Kerala: Stray dog bites elderly woman to death

Dog killed, body sent for rabies testing

Their other son, Mani, discovered them while bringing food and quickly called for help.

Both victims were rushed to the hospital, but Karthyayani did not survive.

Later that night, locals and police caught and killed the dog; its body was sent for rabies testing.

The incident has left the community shaken and put a spotlight back on concerns about stray dogs in Kerala.

Police have opened an investigation into the case.