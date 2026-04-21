Kerala student Nithin Raj death prompts Dalit demand 10cr compensation
India
The death of Nithin Raj, a dental student in Kerala, has led Dalit organizations to demand answers.
They're calling his death an "institutional murder," pushing for ₹10 crore compensation for his family, and want strict action against faculty accused of harassing him.
A statewide protest is set for April 28, with groups insisting on a High Court-monitored probe.
Two faculty charged, 3 others arrested
Police have charged two faculty members with abetment of suicide and caste-based harassment; both are seeking anticipatory bail.
Three others were arrested over online loan apps linked to Raj's case.
Meanwhile, Raj's family says loan troubles alone don't explain his death.