Kerala student Nithin Raj death prompts Dalit demand 10cr compensation India Apr 21, 2026

The death of Nithin Raj, a dental student in Kerala, has led Dalit organizations to demand answers.

They're calling his death an "institutional murder," pushing for ₹10 crore compensation for his family, and want strict action against faculty accused of harassing him.

A statewide protest is set for April 28, with groups insisting on a High Court-monitored probe.