Kerala teacher Mubashir booked for allegedly hitting 10-year-old girl
A Kerala teacher, Mubashir, has been booked after allegedly hitting a 10-year-old girl with a cane outside her classroom following a playground dispute.
The incident left the student deeply shaken, and her father says she's now too embarrassed to return to school.
Girl's father alleges school cover-up
The girl's father has accused the school of trying to cover up for the teacher and criticized police for responding slowly.
He also claims Mubashir tried to offer money to settle things quietly.
The case is now being investigated.