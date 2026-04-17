Kerala thunderstorms from April 22 could signal on-schedule monsoon onset

Kal Baisakhi storms, heat alerts persist

While Kerala gears up for rain, east and northeast India are in the middle of Kal Baisakhi thunderstorms, and states like Madhya Pradesh and Odisha are on heat wave alert.

Coastal Karnataka and Tamil Nadu can also expect some hot and sticky days ahead.

So, while storms might bring short-term relief from the heat in some places, it won't last long. Temperatures are set to bounce back soon after.