Kerala thunderstorms from April 22 could signal on-schedule monsoon onset
India
Heads up, Kerala: thunderstorms are expected to kick in from April 22, almost 40 days before the usual June 1 monsoon start.
Weather experts think these early storms could signal an on-schedule monsoon onset, with ECMWF satellite imagery projected that the cloud band is likely to take proper shape from Wednesday.
Kal Baisakhi storms, heat alerts persist
While Kerala gears up for rain, east and northeast India are in the middle of Kal Baisakhi thunderstorms, and states like Madhya Pradesh and Odisha are on heat wave alert.
Coastal Karnataka and Tamil Nadu can also expect some hot and sticky days ahead.
So, while storms might bring short-term relief from the heat in some places, it won't last long. Temperatures are set to bounce back soon after.