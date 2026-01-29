Kerala to issue nativity cards; BJP calls it 'unnecessary' India Jan 29, 2026

Kerala just announced a ₹20 crore plan to roll out nativity cards for people with roots in the state, aiming to make it easier for them to access government services and welfare schemes.

These cards will replace the old nativity certificates, but not everyone's on board—BJP leaders say Aadhaar already does the job and question if states should be deciding such things.