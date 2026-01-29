Kerala to issue nativity cards; BJP calls it 'unnecessary'
Kerala just announced a ₹20 crore plan to roll out nativity cards for people with roots in the state, aiming to make it easier for them to access government services and welfare schemes.
These cards will replace the old nativity certificates, but not everyone's on board—BJP leaders say Aadhaar already does the job and question if states should be deciding such things.
Why does it matter?
For anyone with Kerala roots, this could mean less paperwork and smoother access to state benefits—no more running around for fresh certificates every time.
But some experts worry the move could unintentionally leave people out or create confusion about who counts as a resident.
The debate highlights ongoing questions about identity, inclusion, and how states handle personal data in India.