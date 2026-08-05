Kerala to roll out AI disaster plan, VD Satheesan announces
Kerala plans to roll out an AI-powered disaster management plan to help the state handle unpredictable weather and floods better.
Announced by Chief Minister VD Satheesan, the initiative will boost early warnings and preparedness, using advanced weather forecasting and flood mapping.
The state is also teaming up with international climate experts and taking inspiration from Odisha's proven strategies.
Kerala plans 1st desilting since 2018
A big part of the plan is clearing silt and debris from dams and rivers, something Kerala hasn't done since 2018, which should help reduce flooding even during lighter rains.
After this year's monsoon, a statewide desilting drive kicks off, along with an AI-driven dam management system, and a land audit to identify encroachments along riverbanks.
The goal: make Kerala more resilient.