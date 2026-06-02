'Burned, suffocated, beaten': Kerala toddler dies after stepfather's 1-month torture  

A 1.5-year-old boy was allegedly tortured for almost two months and killed by his stepfather in Kerala 's Nedumangad. The child, identified as Arshid, was taken to a private hospital on May 29 after his stepfather claimed that he had choked on food and fallen unconscious. He was later declared dead at Sree Avittom Thirunal Hospital. His stepfather, Ashkar, initially claimed the child choked while eating lunch but post-mortem revealed internal bleeding from repeated beatings as the cause of death.

Investigation findings Boy had 51 injuries all over body The post-mortem examination revealed 51 injuries on Arshid's body, including a deep injury to his genitals and cigarette burn marks on his legs. Ashkar and Arshid's mother Akhila were arrested on May 30 after relatives raised suspicion about the death. During interrogation, Ashkar admitted to abusing Arshid for the past month and admitted he planned to kill him three months ago. Akhila reportedly knew Ashkar was torturing Arshid but did nothing. She is likely to be included in the chargesheet.

Mother's complicity Boy and mother appeared in viral video Signs that the boy was being tortured were apparent from last month, when he and his mother met a content creator, who gave them gifts for following his Instagram account. In a viral video of their meeting, the boy is seen with both hands in plaster casts. At the time, Akhila had claimed he fell from a bicycle when asked by the YouTuber about his injuries. The same casts were found abandoned in their compound during evidence collection.

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Grandparents Grandparents suspected abuse and reported it According to reports, the child's grandparents had previously reported suspected repeated abuse on their grandson to the police, but no action was taken at the time. However, after his death, relatives questioned the stepfather's account and alerted the police. During the investigation, it was discovered that on May 29, when the toddler cried, Ashkar hit him in the head. After confirming the child's death, he cleaned the house and erased evidence before transporting the child to the hospital.

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Family Akhila told authorities she could not care for her kid In the weeks before the child's death, Ashkar repeatedly shoved a cloth into his mouth to stifle his screams. He admitted to discarding the objects used to beat and burn the toddler into a canal, then burning what remained. Following her husband's death, Akhila reportedly told authorities that she could not care for her kid. The boy was later cared for by her mother, while Akhila lived with Ashkar without being legally married to him.