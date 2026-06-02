Kerala UDF to present revised 2026-27 budget on June 19
India
Kerala's new UDF government is gearing up to present its first revised budget for the 2026-27 financial year on June 19, swapping out the earlier version from the previous LDF administration.
This is happening during the opening session of the state's 16th Assembly and marks a fresh start for Kerala's fiscal plans.
Kerala budget debates and voting schedule
Budget discussions kick off on June 22, with general talks running until June 24.
After that, voting on spending plans happens on June 29 and 30, with the Appropriation Bill taken up on July 1.