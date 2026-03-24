Kerala under yellow alert as heat wave grips state
Parts of Kerala are under a yellow alert; hot and humid conditions and above-normal maximum temperatures are expected through March 26, with temperatures soaring up to 38 degrees Celsius in some districts.
The warning skips the hilly areas, but most cities are feeling the heat.
IMD also says there could be isolated rain or thundershowers this week, possibly with gusty winds.
Follow these tips to stay safe during heat wave
The heat isn't just uncomfortable: it can be risky.
The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority suggests staying out of direct sun from 11am to 3pm wearing light cotton clothes, using umbrellas or caps, and keeping hydrated with water or juice.
There's also a chance of thunderstorms with lightning, so it's smart to stay prepared and look out for sudden weather changes.
More tips to beat the heat
Stick to shade when you can, eat fruits and vegetables, avoid alcohol or caffeine, and keep your sunglasses handy.
Little things like these can help you beat the heat safely!