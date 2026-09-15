Kerala vlogger claims arrest by 'Mujahideen' in Afghanistan, then clarifies
What's the story
A popular woman travel vlogger from Kerala, Arunima, alleged that she was arrested by the Mujahideen in Bamyan, Afghanistan. She shared her ordeal on Facebook, seeking help to contact the Indian embassy. "I am in trouble in Afghanistan," she had said. The post included a translated official communication stating, "You were arrested by the Mujahideen...because you do not have an official letter." However, three hours later, Arunima said she was released after settling the matter with Taliban members.
Release details
Arunima was denied permit to travel alone
Her post did not provide details about the circumstances of her alleged arrest.
In a subsequent social media post, Arunima explained that she was released after negotiations with the Mujahideen.
She alleged that the authorities in Bamyan told her she violated the law by traveling alone as a woman without a permit.
"The 'crime' I had committed was travelling alone as a woman in a country where women are not allowed to travel alone," she explained.
Post
'Tried to communicate with them through Google Translate'
"According to their rules, I had violated the law. Then they told me that they were going to arrest me. I immediately informed my boyfriend about what was happening. My hands and legs started shaking. I had no idea what I was supposed to do. At the same time, I was still trying to communicate with them through Google Translate. I asked them to deport me," she wrote.
Gender issues
'My heart was beating extremely fast'
Arunima claimed she was previously denied a permit in Jalalabad for the same reason.
She claimed she became very scared after being told that she had broken the law and contacted the man who had previously helped her in reaching Bamyan. He then contacted the authorities on her behalf.
"Until he came, my heart was beating extremely fast. I was completely frozen and didn't know what to do. No matter what I said, they kept repeating...I had violated the rules."
Travel challenges
Fine for illegal stay in Afghanistan
The vlogger stressed that while not everyone is part of the Taliban, local authorities have significant decision-making power.
"There are many ordinary, kind people...But the authorities are the ones making these decisions. I was holding that man's hands and begging him to help me so that I wouldn't be arrested," she narrated.
She said she would leave Afghanistan for Uzbekistan soon. However, until she reached the border, she would have to travel "holding my breath."