Kerala water resources minister sets November 13 Pampa barricading deadline
India
Kerala's water resources minister has set a November 13 deadline to finish barricading at Sabarimala's Pampa bathing ghat, just in time for the big pilgrimage season.
Top engineers have been told to get it done, following a review meeting to assess the progress of works being carried out by the Irrigation Department and the Water Authority.
Pampa ghats cleaned, water services readied
It's not just about barricades: authorities have already fixed up the bathing ghats and cleared waste at Pampa.
There'll be temporary drinking water stations along the forest route, and water levels in the Pampa River will be closely watched.
Plus, there's a focus on keeping water kiosks and sanitation facilities running smoothly along key routes so pilgrims have what they need during their journey.