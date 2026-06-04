Kerala white paper shows 5.07L/cr debt, CM Satheesan warns

Kerala uses 77% revenue for salaries/pensions/interest

A huge chunk of Kerala's revenue (77%) is spent on salaries, pensions, and interest payments. Interest alone eats up 20.9%.

With capital spending at just 1.3% of the state's GDP (one of India's lowest), there isn't much left for new projects.

The report also notes Kerala relied on Reserve Bank of India borrowings for most of 2025.