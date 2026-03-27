Kerala woman alleges sexual assault by Congress councilor Prashob Valsan
A woman from Kerala's Scheduled Tribe community has accused Congress councilor Prashob C Valsan of repeatedly sexually assaulting her at her home, in a car, and at a hotel.
She says Valsan befriended her by offering job help, and after she became pregnant, he allegedly pressured her to end it.
The complainant lodged complaints with the chief minister and the police.
Woman fears Valsan's political influence
The woman told police she fears for her safety because of Valsan's political influence, saying she feared for her life because the accused is an influential person with close links to MLAs and MPs.
Police have started a preliminary investigation but have not registered a formal case yet.
With Congress already under fire over similar accusations against another MLA, this case puts even more spotlight on its leadership.