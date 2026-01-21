Kerala woman arrested after man's suicide over viral harassment video
What's the story
YouTuber Shimjitha Musthafa was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the suicide of Deepak U, a 41-year-old sales officer from Govindapuram, Kerala. The arrest was made by a special team of the Medical College police from Vatakara, where she was hiding at a relative's house. After her arrest, Shimjitha underwent a medical examination at Koyilandi Taluk Hospital and was then taken to Kozhikode Medical College police station.
Legal proceedings
Shimjitha faces charges of abetment of suicide
Shimjitha, a former panchayat member from Areekode, has been booked for abetment of suicide. She had earlier sought anticipatory bail from the Kozhikode District Magistrate Court but went into hiding after police registered a case against her. A lookout notice was issued to prevent her from leaving the country as authorities intensified their search efforts.
Investigation details
Viral video and suicide note found at Deepak's residence
Deepak was found hanging at his home in Mankavu on Sunday morning. His death came after a video posted by Shimjitha went viral, alleging misconduct during a bus journey. Police are now working to retrieve Shimjitha's mobile phone, which is believed to have recorded the original footage of the alleged incident. They believe the viral video was edited using multiple clips.
Ongoing investigation
Controversial video under scrutiny, CBI probe sought
A senior police officer said, "We need to retrieve all the original videos to examine the content and verify whether the allegation of misconduct is true." The All Kerala Men's Association has approached the High Court demanding a CBI or Crime Branch probe into this case. The video, which had spread like wildfire online, shattered the man, according to his family and friends. He was the lone breadwinner of his family.