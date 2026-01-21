Kerala woman arrested after man's suicide over viral harassment video 

YouTuber Shimjitha Musthafa was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the suicide of Deepak U, a 41-year-old sales officer from Govindapuram, Kerala . The arrest was made by a special team of the Medical College police from Vatakara, where she was hiding at a relative's house. After her arrest, Shimjitha underwent a medical examination at Koyilandi Taluk Hospital and was then taken to Kozhikode Medical College police station.

Legal proceedings Shimjitha faces charges of abetment of suicide Shimjitha, a former panchayat member from Areekode, has been booked for abetment of suicide. She had earlier sought anticipatory bail from the Kozhikode District Magistrate Court but went into hiding after police registered a case against her. A lookout notice was issued to prevent her from leaving the country as authorities intensified their search efforts.

Investigation details Viral video and suicide note found at Deepak's residence Deepak was found hanging at his home in Mankavu on Sunday morning. His death came after a video posted by Shimjitha went viral, alleging misconduct during a bus journey. Police are now working to retrieve Shimjitha's mobile phone, which is believed to have recorded the original footage of the alleged incident. They believe the viral video was edited using multiple clips.

