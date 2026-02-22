Kerala woman dies by suicide after being accused of theft
India
Jaseela, a 24-year-old from Kerala, died by suicide on February 20 after being accused of stealing gold from a friend's house.
Before her death, she recorded a video and left a suicide note in which she denied taking the gold.
She said her husband, in-laws, and neighbors spread false rumors about her and that even after police found no evidence against her, the harassment didn't stop.
Case registered, investigation underway
After Jaseela's death, her parents filed complaints with the police. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway into both the theft allegations and the events leading up to her death.
Her statement was recorded in hospital before she passed away, and authorities have now handed over her body to her family.