Kerala woman who killed husband gets bail after nearly 13 years
A Kerala woman convicted of murdering her husband in 2013 just had her life sentence suspended by the High Court.
The judges said the trial court missed key legal steps for defendants with serious mental illness.
She's struggled with paranoid schizophrenia and psychosis for over 20 years, and will now be released on bail to get psychiatric treatment.
Court highlights need to consider mental health in criminal cases
Back in July 2013, the woman killed her husband by hitting him on the head with an iron pipe and left his body by the roadside.
Though she'd been treated at a psychiatric hospital and once ruled unfit for trial, no proper check was done during her actual trial—something the High Court called out as a big problem.
Her son was initially accused but later cleared.
The court's decision highlights how important it is to consider mental health in criminal cases.