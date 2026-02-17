Kerala woman who killed husband gets bail after nearly 13 years

Court highlights need to consider mental health in criminal cases

Back in July 2013, the woman killed her husband by hitting him on the head with an iron pipe and left his body by the roadside.

Though she'd been treated at a psychiatric hospital and once ruled unfit for trial, no proper check was done during her actual trial—something the High Court called out as a big problem.

Her son was initially accused but later cleared.

The court's decision highlights how important it is to consider mental health in criminal cases.