Kerala wraps up Plus One admissions, 311,204 filled, 5,922 open
India
Kerala has wrapped up its last phase of Plus One admissions, with 81,770 students getting fresh seats and another 58,042 moving up to better options.
Across all three rounds, 311,204 seats have been filled statewide, but there are still 5,922 merit spots left open out of more than 317,000 available.
Malappuram leads allotments, many students waiting
Malappuram led the way with nearly 19,000 new allotments and just 71 seats left vacant after a flood of applications.
Kozhikode also saw big numbers, but still has a handful of empty spots.
Even after all this demand across districts, quite a few students are still waiting for their ideal stream or school.