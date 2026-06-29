Kerala wraps up Plus One admissions, 311,204 filled, 5,922 open India Jun 29, 2026

Kerala has wrapped up its last phase of Plus One admissions, with 81,770 students getting fresh seats and another 58,042 moving up to better options.

Across all three rounds, 311,204 seats have been filled statewide, but there are still 5,922 merit spots left open out of more than 317,000 available.