Keralam launches comprehensive elderly care action plan to support seniors
India
Keralam just rolled out a big new Comprehensive Elderly Care Action Plan to support its older citizens.
The idea is to help seniors stay healthy, physically and mentally, by getting families, local volunteers, and neighborhoods involved, all backed by local governments and health centers.
Four care pathways, SHAILI app check-ins
The plan sorts seniors into four groups: bedbound, homebound, those with chronic illnesses, and active seniors. Each group gets its own care pathway.
There'll be more neighborhood activities to keep folks connected and aware of health risks, plus teams using the SHAILI app will check in on isolated elders.
The goal? To make sure everyone gets the right support, from nutrition to medication, no matter their situation.