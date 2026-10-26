Keralam passes India's 1st state law protecting senior citizens' rights
Keralam just made history by passing The Keralam Senior Citizens (Care and Protection of Rights) Bill, 2026, becoming the first state in India with a dedicated law to safeguard older adults.
The bill aims to prevent abuse and protect seniors' rights, and it got full support from all political sides after Chief Minister V D Satheesan accepted several amendments moved by members of both the ruling and opposition benches.
Keralam bill imposes penalties, awaits sign-off
The new law brings real consequences for elder abuse, illegal property grabs, and running unregistered care centers: think fines and even jail time.
It also promises better access to health care and social security for seniors while making sure care facilities are properly regulated.
The bill now just needs the governor's sign-off before it officially becomes law in Kerala.