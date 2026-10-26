Keralam to introduce bill regulating private hospital costs for patients
India
Keralam is planning to introduce a Bill in the next Assembly session to keep private hospital treatment costs in check, especially since many of which were now under the management of foreign companies and global private equity firms now have big stakes.
Health Minister K Muraleedharan says the goal is to help patients who are struggling with high bills and denied insurance claims.
Keralam launches lifestyle disease home screenings
The state also wants to become a top health care destination, launching early screening campaigns for lifestyle diseases, with health care workers visiting homes.
This project starts in Vattiyurkavu, Idukki, and Nilambur before rolling out across Kerala.