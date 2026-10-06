Keralam to notify sports meets safety protocol after Thrissur collapse
After a temporary pavilion collapsed during a school swimming event in Thrissur, the Keralam government will notify a safety protocol for all sports meets.
Sports Minister O J Janeesh said the move comes after concerns about how events are organized and aims to make sure those participating stay safe in the future.
Keralam departments probe skipped PWD certificate
The sports department has started an official inquiry, to find out what went wrong and prevent it from happening again.
The education department is also investigating, with a focus on why key safety checks, like a fitness certificate from the Public Works Department for the temporary pavilion, were skipped.
Necessary police action will be taken based on the collector's inquiry report, as part of efforts to keep future sports events safe for everyone.