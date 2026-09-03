Kerala's Edamalakkudy ambulance sat unused 6 months, cutting medical lifeline
India
Edamalakkudy, Kerala's remote tribal village, is in a tough spot after its ambulance broke down and has been sitting unused for the past six months.
The vehicle was their lifeline for getting sick people across rough terrain to the hospital.
Edamalakkudy residents carry patients, repairs stalled
With no working ambulance, residents have been carrying patients through hills and forests just to get medical help.
Fixing the ambulance has hit a wall due to payment issues and government rules.
"We are suffering a lot because of this. We need help from the government," capturing how urgent things have become for these 26 hamlets.