Kerala's getting 3 new trains—finally!

The new trains will run weekly with stops at major stations, while the Guruvayur-Thrissur MEMU will run daily. The rakes just arrived on January 19 and there's a statewide welcome planned after the official flag-off at 10:45am.

Cool features onboard

These non-AC trains pack in 22 coaches using push-pull tech—fitting over 1,800 people.

Expect ergonomic berths, bio-vacuum toilets, CCTV cameras, charging points for your phone, and better accessibility for differently-abled passengers.

They're designed for speeds up to 160km/h and usually run at a maximum of 130km/h, though they may be restricted to 110km/h on selected sections within Kerala.

Fares average ₹500 per 1,000km—pretty reasonable for all those upgrades!