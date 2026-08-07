Kerala's heavy rains kill 26 and displace thousands, IMD warns
India
Kerala is dealing with some serious rainfall right now: 26 people have lost their lives and thousands have been forced to leave their homes as of August 7.
The India Meteorological Department has put Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts on red alert for more extreme rain.
Several other districts are under orange or yellow alerts, so people are being asked to stay cautious.
Kottayam district records heaviest daily rainfall
Flooding and waterlogging have made daily routines tough across the state.
Kottayam district got the heaviest rain in a day: Kumarakom saw 14cm, Vaikom 13cm, and Kottayam town plus Cherthala each got 9cm.
The IMD says the heavy rain isn't letting up soon, so residents in risky areas should stay alert and take precautions.