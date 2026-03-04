Kerala's high-speed rail project kicks off, no Union Budget mention
Kerala just kicked off its high-speed rail project, even though it didn't make it into the Union Budget.
Technocrat E. Sreedharan, who's leading the charge, said at the launch in Ponnani that the goal is to help people and keep things smooth for everyone.
Planned line will run from Thiruvananthapuram to Kannur
The planned line will run 465km from Thiruvananthapuram to Kannur, with a designed speed of 200km/h and a reported maximum operating speed of 180km/h.
The revised alignment includes Pathanamthitta; the estimated end-to-end travel time is 3 hours 20 minutes.
Public meetings start in Malappuram and will pop up across Kerala.
Staff hiring will happen step by step
Staff hiring will happen step by step, and a detailed project report (DPR) is expected to be completed in three to six months before heading to the Railway Ministry.
Sreedharan isn't waiting on formal orders from Delhi—he wants zero delays.
Kerala also waiting for SilverLine semi-high-speed rail green light
Kerala's also hoping for a green light on its bigger SilverLine semi-high-speed rail (532km, ₹63,941 crore), which needs central approval before moving forward.